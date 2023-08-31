House sells in Cotati for $820,000

A house located at 74 Benson Lane in Cotati has new owners. The property, built in 1965, was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The purchase price was $820,000. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a single carport.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Loretto Avenue in Cotati in April 2023 a 1,120-square-foot home was sold for $717,000, a price per square foot of $640. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,120-square-foot home at 8465 Larch Avenue in Cotati sold in May 2023 for $717,000, a price per square foot of $640. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,969-square-foot home on Mendelssohn Court in Cotati sold for $962,500, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.