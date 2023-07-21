House sells in Forestville for $1 million

A spacious historic house located at 7357 Covey Road in Forestville has new owners. The 2,640-square-foot property, built in 1916, was sold on June 27, 2023, for $1,014,000, or $384 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 3.8-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.