House sells in Forestville for $465,000

9461 Dell Road (Google Street View)

A house located at 9461 Dell Road in Forestville has a new owner.

The 504-square-foot property, built in 1936, was sold on March 19, 2024.

The $465,000 purchase price works out to $923 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes one bedroom and one bath. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,791 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A home at 9500 Rio Vista Road in Forestville sold in July 2023 for $475,000.

On Rio Vista Road in Forestville in July 2023 a 1,451-square-foot home was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a home on Valle Vista Road in Forestville sold for $7,000.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.