House sells in Forestville for $749,000

A 1,412-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands. The property located at 7570 Mirabel Road in Forestville was sold on July 14, 2023. The $749,000 purchase price works out to $530 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and one bath. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Covey Road in Forestville in June 2023 a 2,640-square-foot home was sold for $1,014,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,218-square-foot home at 6233 Van Keppel Road in Forestville sold in April 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $780. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.