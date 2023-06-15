House sells in Forestville for $865,000

The property located at 112 Marigold Lane in Forestville was sold on May 26, 2023. The $865,000 purchase price works out to $538 per square foot. The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,608 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Marigold Lane in Forestville in March 2023 a 2,398-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 600-square-foot home on Buena Vista Lane in Forestville sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $808. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

