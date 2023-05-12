House sells in Fulton for $1.7 million

The spacious property located at 4100 Bisordi Lane in Fulton was sold on April 19, 2023. The $1,675,000 purchase price works out to $478 per square foot. The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,504 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4.9-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.