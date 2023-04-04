House sells in Graton for $690,000

A house located at 8845 Grey Street in Graton has a new owner. The 1,332-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on March 10, 2023. The $690,000 purchase price works out to $518 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.