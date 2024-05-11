House sells in Healdsburg for $1.3 million

A 1,409-square-foot house built in 2013 has changed hands.

The property located at 2563 Mill Creek Road in Healdsburg was sold on April 23, 2024. The $1,295,000 purchase price works out to $919 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house includes two bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the house features a single carport. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.