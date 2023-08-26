House sells in Healdsburg for $1.8 million

A 1,692-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 555 Bailhache Avenue in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $1,750,000, or $1,034 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.