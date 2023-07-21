House sells in Healdsburg for $697,500

A 680-square-foot house built in 1938 has changed hands. The property located at 2780 Hilltop Road in Healdsburg was sold on July 3, 2023. The $697,500 purchase price works out to $1,026 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes one bedroom and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 7,405 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 1,406-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,320-square-foot home at 2707 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $1,023. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,096-square-foot home on Riverview Drive in Healdsburg sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $744. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

