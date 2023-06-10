House sells in Healdsburg for $960,000

A spacious house located at 210 West Matheson Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The 2,116-square-foot property, built in 1950, was sold on May 19, 2023. The $960,000 purchase price works out to $454 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.