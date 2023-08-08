House sells in Kenwood for $3 million

A spacious, recently built house located at 8531 Sonoma Highway in Kenwood has new owners. The 2,980-square-foot property, built in 2020, was sold on July 18, 2023. The $3,000,000 purchase price works out to $1,007 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property encompasses a generous 2.3-acre of land, featuring abundant outdoor space and a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.