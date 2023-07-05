House sells in Occidental for $960,000

The property located at 4535 Joy Road in Occidental was sold on June 16, 2023 for $960,000, or $524 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,832 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 7.4-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 4,520-square-foot home at 4200 Joy Road in Occidental sold in March 2023 for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Willow Creek Road in Occidental in April 2023 a 1,476-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

