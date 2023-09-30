House sells in Penngrove for $1.2 million

The property located at 10688 Minnesota Avenue in Penngrove was sold on Sept. 15, 2023 for $1,200,000, or $665 per square foot.

The house, built in 1980, has an interior space of 1,804 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a four-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,627-square-foot home on Rose Avenue in Penngrove sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $571. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Westgate Lane in Penngrove in January 2023 a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $1,130,000, a price per square foot of $827. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A home at 888 Palm Avenue in Penngrove sold in May 2023 for $1,650,000.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.