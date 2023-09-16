House sells in Penngrove for $850,000

A house located at 705 Goodwin Avenue in Penngrove has new owners.

The 1,810-square-foot property, built in 1958, was sold on Aug. 29, 2023, for $850,000, or $470 per square foot. The layout of this house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of tar and gravel roofing. The property is equipped with a cooling system.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Elysian Avenue in Penngrove in July 2023 a 3,160-square-foot home was sold for $1,430,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,354-square-foot home at 408 Ronsheimer Road in Penngrove sold in May 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $425. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.