House sells in Petaluma for $1.2 million

The property located at 389 Rohde Lane in Petaluma was sold on May 18, 2023 for $1,195,000, or $637 per square foot. The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,875 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.