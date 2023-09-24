House sells in Petaluma for $1.4 million

173 Grevillia Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 173 Grevillia Drive in Petaluma has new owners.

The 2,514-square-foot property, built in 1994, was sold on Sept. 6, 2023, for $1,375,000, or $547 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In September 2023, a 2,274-square-foot home on Black Oak Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,365,000, a price per square foot of $600. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,514-square-foot home at 214 Simon Drive in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $1,465,000, a price per square foot of $583. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On I Extension Street in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,862-square-foot home was sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.