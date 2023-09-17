House sells in Petaluma for $1.5 million

5959 Bodega Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 5959 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 1,272-square-foot property, built in 2016, was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $1,450,000, or $1,140 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house is equipped with a detached garage.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.