House sells in Petaluma for $1.6 million

The spacious property located at 1816 Wagner Lane in Petaluma was sold on March 1, 2023. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $513 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and five parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 6.6-acre lot.

