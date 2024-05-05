House sells in Petaluma for $2.1 million

200 Kuck Lane (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 200 Kuck Lane in Petaluma has new owners.

The 3,333-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on April 12, 2024, for $2,050,000, or $615 per square foot.

This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Nestled on a 2.1-acre lot, this property boasts a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,596-square-foot home at 4715 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $511. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 3,829-square-foot home on Anglers Way in Petaluma sold for $2,900,000, a price per square foot of $757. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.