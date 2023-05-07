House sells in Petaluma for $2 million

The spacious property located at 1301 Schuman Lane in Petaluma was sold on April 11, 2023 for $1,952,000, or $677 per square foot. The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 2,885 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.