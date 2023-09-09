House sells in Petaluma for $551,000

A house located at 1484 Sunrise Parkway in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,344-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on Aug. 22, 2023. The $551,000 purchase price works out to $410 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Verde Court in Petaluma in June 2023 a 952-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $714. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,154-square-foot home on Cascade Court in Petaluma sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $404. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,700-square-foot home at 1541 Rainier Avenue in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

