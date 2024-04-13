House sells in Petaluma for $750,000

4 Haven Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,828-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands.

The property located at 4 Haven Drive in Petaluma was sold on March 25, 2024. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $410 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property occupies a lot of 7,840 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In February 2023, a 2,340-square-foot home on Haven Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Hill Boulevard in Petaluma in June 2023 a 2,086-square-foot home was sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 1 bedroom and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,882-square-foot home at 725 English Street in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,115,000, a price per square foot of $592. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.