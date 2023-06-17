House sells in Petaluma for $775,000

A 2,018-square-foot house built in 1906 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 205 Gossage Way in Petaluma was sold on May 31, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $384 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 2.2-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.