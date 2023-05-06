House sells in Petaluma for $815,000

A house located at 349 Bond Avenue in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,470-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on April 12, 2023, for $815,000, or $554 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,928-square-foot home on Del Oro Circle in Petaluma sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $466.

On Wieling Way in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,188-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $423.

A 1,470-square-foot home at 117 Rancho Bonito Circle in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $639.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.