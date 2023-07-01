House sells in Petaluma for $925,000

A 1,470-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 1505 Pheasant Drive in Petaluma was sold on June 13, 2023, for $925,000, or $629 per square foot. This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,469-square-foot home at 844 Daniel Drive in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,498-square-foot home on Baywood Drive in Petaluma sold for $703,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Louise Drive in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,148-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.