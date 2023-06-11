House sells in Petaluma for $950,000

A 2,223-square-foot house built in 1980 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 828 Bluegrass Drive in Petaluma was sold on May 19, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $427 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,226-square-foot home at 744 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $839,000, a price per square foot of $377.

On Louise Drive in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,148-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $370.

In April 2023, a 2,159-square-foot home on Putnam Way in Petaluma sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $373.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.