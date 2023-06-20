House sells in Rohnert Park for $1.1 million

A 2,770-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4449 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on June 2, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $397 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Hudis Street in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,546-square-foot home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,103-square-foot home at 929 Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,800-square-foot home on Hawthorne Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $433. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.