House sells in Rohnert Park for $471,500

1725 Wildflower Way (Google Street View)

A house located at 1725 Wildflower Way in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 1,214-square-foot property, built in 2020, was sold on March 28, 2024.

The $471,500 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. In addition, the house features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,696 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Waverly Place in Rohnert Park in March 2024 a home was sold for $875,000.

In March 2023, a home on Watson Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $989,000.

A 1,894-square-foot home at 7610 Wildrose Way in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $401. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.