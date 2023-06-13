House sells in Rohnert Park for $675,000

The property located at 301 Adele Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on May 19, 2023. The $675,000 purchase price works out to $597 per square foot. The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,131 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Allan Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,160-square-foot home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $500.

A 1,080-square-foot home at 271 Alden Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $565.

In March 2023, a 1,200-square-foot home on Arlen Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $354.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.