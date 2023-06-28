House sells in Rohnert Park for $701,000

The property located at 753 Lindsay Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on June 9, 2023. The $701,000 purchase price works out to $604 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,160 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,120-square-foot home on Liman Way in Rohnert Park sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $589. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,312-square-foot home at 8425 Lakewood Avenue in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $474,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Loretto Avenue in Cotati in January 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.