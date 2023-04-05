House sells in Rohnert Park for $790,000

A 2,234-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4951 Filament Street in Rohnert Park was sold on March 15, 2023. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $354 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,900-square-foot home at 4995 Filament Street in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $326.

In December 2022, a 2,071-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $406.

On Hudis Street in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $405.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.