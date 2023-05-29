House sells in Santa Rosa for $1.1 million

A 4,447-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3250 Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa was sold on May 11, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $247 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 2.0-acre lot.

