House sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 4983 Arcadia Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 17, 2024.

The $1,180,000 purchase price works out to $553 per square foot.

The house, built in 1967, has an interior space of 2,135 square feet.

This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5-acre.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Oak Tree Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,192-square-foot home was sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $730. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,874-square-foot home at 380 Piezzi Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,103-square-foot home on Oak Tree Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $571. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

