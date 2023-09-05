House sells in Santa Rosa for $1.3 million

A house located at 609 Mountain View Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,556-square-foot property, built in 1933, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $1,297,500 purchase price works out to $834 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.