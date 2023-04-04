House sells in Santa Rosa for $1.6 million

A spacious house located at 304 Oak Tree Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,192-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on March 16, 2023, for $1,600,000, or $730 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

