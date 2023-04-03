3-bedroom house in Santa Rosa sells for $1.6 million

The spacious property located at 4050 Grange Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 20, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $335 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 4,774 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 14.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.