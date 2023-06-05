House sells in Santa Rosa for $1.8 million

The property located at 5507 Inverness Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 5, 2023. The $1,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,080 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,666 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

