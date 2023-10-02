House sells in Santa Rosa for $1 million

4280 Woodland Shadows Place (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 4280 Woodland Shadows Place in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,847-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Sept. 13, 2023, for $1,040,000, or $365 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In July 2023, a 2,994-square-foot home on Montecito Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,675,000, a price per square foot of $559. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,848-square-foot home at 1055 Blue Oak Place in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,680,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 4,256-square-foot home was sold for $2,942,000, a price per square foot of $691. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

