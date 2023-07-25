House sells in Santa Rosa for $1 million

A spacious house located at 2200 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,621-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on June 30, 2023, for $1,000,000, or $382 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property encompasses a generous 0.3-acre of land.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,530-square-foot home at 2227 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,310,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,822-square-foot home on San Antonio Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.