House sells in Santa Rosa for $2.2 million

A 5,996-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 556 Willowside Road in Santa Rosa was sold on May 19, 2023. The $2,150,000 purchase price works out to $359 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.1-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Hall Road in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,109-square-foot home was sold for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $853.

A 5,934-square-foot home at 5355 Hall Road in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $286.

In March 2023, a 2,192-square-foot home on Oak Tree Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $730.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.