House sells in Santa Rosa for $2.2 million

A spacious house located at 2000 Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 4,314-square-foot property, built in 1981, was sold on March 15, 2023. The $2,170,000 purchase price works out to $503 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5.3-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.