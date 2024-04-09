House sells in Santa Rosa for $2.3 million

The spacious property located at 222 Twin Pillar Way in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2024 for $2,300,000, or $577 per square foot.

The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 3,985 square feet.

This three-story home offers a spacious layout with five bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Spanning 10.1-acre, the property's lot showcases a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In July 2023, a 3,742-square-foot home on Deer Trail Road in Santa Rosa sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $104. The home has 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

On Deer Trail Road in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,404-square-foot home was sold for $1,271,500, a price per square foot of $529. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,010-square-foot home at 3690 Wallace Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.