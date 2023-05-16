House sells in Santa Rosa for $550,000

The spacious property located at 1650 Anaheim Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 25, 2023 for $550,000, or $170 per square foot. The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 3,243 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 14.1-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.