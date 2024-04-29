House sells in Santa Rosa for $560,000

554 Horizon Way (Google Street View)

A 1,270-square-foot house built in 1997 has changed hands.

The property located at 554 Horizon Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 4, 2024, for $560,000, or $441 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,613 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,476-square-foot home at 3267 Newton Street in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $379. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On West Robles Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 786-square-foot home was sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $630. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 1,106-square-foot home on Gio Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.