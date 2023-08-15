House sells in Santa Rosa for $575,000

A house located at 2503 Copperfield Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 980-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $575,000, or $587 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,791 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,184-square-foot home at 2494 Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $541. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,184-square-foot home on Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dickens Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,720-square-foot home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.