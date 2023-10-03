House sells in Santa Rosa for $6 million

A house located at 4699 Wallace Road in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The property, built in 1978, was sold on Sept. 14, 2023. The purchase price was $6,000,000. This single-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's backyard also includes a pool.

