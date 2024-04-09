House sells in Santa Rosa for $609,000

5058 Parkhurst Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 5058 Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 15, 2024 for $609,000, or $576 per square foot.

The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,058 square feet.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,049 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,224-square-foot home at 524 Drake Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $592. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,224-square-foot home on Drake Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $688,000, a price per square foot of $562. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,212-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

