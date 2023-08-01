House sells in Santa Rosa for $618,000

The spacious property located at 4228 Mount Taylor Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 10, 2023. The $618,000 purchase price works out to $206 per square foot. The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 3,007 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached three-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Situated on a spacious 0.6-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,177-square-foot home at 3835 Oak Glen Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,133-square-foot home on Green Hill Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $828,500, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.