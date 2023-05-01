House sells in Santa Rosa for $625,000

A 1,464-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 4715 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2023. The $625,000 purchase price works out to $427 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 2,186-square-foot home on Greengate Court in Santa Rosa sold for $822,000, a price per square foot of $376.

On Rocky Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,194-square-foot home was sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $415.

A 2,384-square-foot home at 745 Acacia Lane in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $652,727, a price per square foot of $274.

